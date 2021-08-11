Over 600 UAE, Korean healthcare experts share experiences on Covid response

Virtual conference explored topics like the UAE public health emergency operations centres and Covid pandemic management.

More than 600 healthcare professionals from the UAE, South Korea and other countries exchanged knowledge and expertise on primary healthcare management during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) and the Korean Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) co-hosted a virtual conference covering an array of topics and lectures presented by experts from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, which is part of the Seha network, Seoul National University Hospital, Samsung Medical Center, Yonsei University College of Medicine among others.

Dr Farida Al Hosani, executive director, Infection Diseases Sector, Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, and the official spokesperson for Health Sector in the UAE, said: “We shared our experiences in UAE and the success factor that enabled our country to be a great example in handling the pandemic, and applied proactive strategy aims to ensure maximum protection of the community.”

Dr Ghanem Ali Al Hassani, conference chairman and Seha’s group education and research director, said the conference served as an opportunity for healthcare professionals to engage in fruitful discussions and sharing information based on their experiences.

“Throughout our response to the pandemic, different systems and markets adopted different approaches – the time has now come to exchange our encounters and learnings. We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with KHIDI, which allows us to constantly learn from one another and work collectively towards strengthened medical and technical capabilities.”

The experts explored topics like the UAE public health emergency operations centres and Covid-19 pandemic management, agility and collaboration on digital health responses during the pandemic, clinical characteristics and therapeutic options for the coronavirus, innovative strategies to prevent in-hospital transmission of Covid-19, patient-focused care for chronic diseases, and the UAE’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, among others.

Dr Haeng Shin Lee, conference co-chairman and KHIDI’s Department of Global Healthcare (Inbound) Bureau of Healthcare Director, said: “The management and deliverance of primary healthcare, whether or not related to the coronavirus, has been the epitome of the industry since the introduction of the pandemic. By collaborating with our counterparts in the UAE and sharing our perspectives and learnings, we are not only elevating our skill sets and capabilities, but we are also building two-way channels and long-term relationships that will benefit both the UAE’s and Korea’s healthcare systems for years to come.”

