Over 50% Indians still don't wear masks, 64% don’t cover nose: Health ministry

Fifty per cent Indians still do not wear masks, while 64 per cent cover just their mouth but not the nose, according to a study.

Even when the Covid-19 pandemic is ravaging India, snatching thousands of lives every day, the number of people flouting protocol concerning face masks and social distancing is on the rise.

India witnessed a consistent upward trend in weekly tests for Covid-19 since mid-February and average daily tests have increased by 2.3 times in the past 12 weeks.

A recent study done in May by ApnaMask had revealed that 90 per cent people are aware of the guidelines issued by the government and risk but only 44 per cent of India is wearing face masks.

However, India media quoted Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal as saying on Thursday that half of the Indians are still reluctant to wear masks.

The May study had also revealed that 45 per cent of respondents believed that as long as social distancing was maintained, a mask was not required. People within the age group of 26-35 years also believed that social distancing suffices as a preventive measure.

“People who show such behaviours usually have antisocial, narcissistic, and schizotypal personalities,” Dr Shweta Sharma, Clinical Psychologist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram, was quoted by India Today as saying.

The magazine also quoted Dr Preeti Singh, Senior Consultant Clinical Psychology and Psychotherapy, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, as saying that risk-taking behaviour, being inconsiderate about others, lack of empathy, lack of remorse or regret after any hurtful or antisocial act are the traits that will be found in people who are not masking up.