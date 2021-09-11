Only way out of this pandemic is vaccination, Anthony Fauci says
Covid nowhere near ‘under control’ in US, White House chief medical adviser says
Expressing concerns over the rising Covid-19 cases, White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci on Thursday said deadly pandemic is nowhere near “under control” in the US.
Fauci reiterated that the only way out of this pandemic is vaccination. “Right now, we’re still in pandemic mode, because we have 1,60,000 new infections a day. That’s not even modestly good control,” Fauci was quoted as saying by The Hill.
“In a country of our size, you can’t be hanging around and having 100,000 infections a day. You’ve got to get well below 10,000 before you start feeling comfortable,” he said during his interview with AXIOS.
The daily average number of new coronavirus cases in the US as of September 9, fell slightly below 1,48,000, which is a 5 per cent decrease over a 14-day period.
Nationwide hospitalisations have also increased by 1 per cent over the same period, bringing the average total to more than 100,000 per day, The Hill reported.
Earlier this month, the US has planned to provide boosters shots of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 after the Delta variant wreaked havoc in the country.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had also again cautioned Americans, asking them to mask up when they enter a building, even if they are vaccinated.
The United States recently surpassed 40 million Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 4 million of these cases reported in the past few weeks.
Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have generally increased throughout most of the country since the beginning of summer, fueled by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Low vaccination coverage in many communities is driving these increases, as per the reports of US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
A total of 40,523,954 Covid-19 cases have been reported as of September 8, 2021.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only way out of pandemic is vaccination: Anthony ...
Covid nowhere near ‘under control’ in US, White House... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccines hold up against severe Delta: US...
US study says fully vaccinated people are 11 times less likely to die ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
UAE will now allow entry of all residents, who are fully vaccinated... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Bangkok to reopen for vaccinated...
Fully jabbed travellers will be able to visit the Capital and four... READ MORE
-
MENA
Morocco king appoints Aziz Akhannouch as new PM
Akhannouch hails election results as a victory for democracy READ MORE
-
World
US honours 9/11 dead on 20th anniversary of...
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to stop at all of the... READ MORE
-
Tennis
Djokovic set to create history at US Open
One more victory will give Serbian star the first calendar-year Slam... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Only way out of pandemic is vaccination: Anthony ...
Covid nowhere near ‘under control’ in US, White House... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler
10 September 2021
News
UAE: Leave early, send children in school buses, experts suggest
10 September 2021
News
Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad
10 September 2021
News
Dubai eyes the future with self-driving cabs
10 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents