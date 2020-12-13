Online Covid-19 calculator will tell who must get vaccines first
Algorithm uses information from existing large studies to estimate risk of Covid-19 mortality.
Researchers have developed a new online calculator for estimating the individual and community-level risk of dying from Covid-19.
The study, published in the journal Nature Medicine, revealed that the calculator will be useful to public health authorities for assessing mortality risks in different communities, and for prioritizing certain groups for vaccination as Covid-19 vaccines become available.
The algorithm underlying the calculator uses information from existing large studies to estimate risk of Covid-19 mortality for individuals based on age, gender, sociodemographic factors and a variety of different health conditions.
The risk estimates apply to individuals in the general population who are currently uninfected and captures factors associated with both risks of future infection and complications after infection.
"Our calculator represents a more quantitative approach and should complement other proposed qualitative guidelines for determining individual and community risks and allocating vaccines," said study senior author Nilanjan Chatterjee from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in the US.
The calculator based on the model is available online for public health officials and interested individuals alike.
It enables a user to determine individual risk based on factors such as age, sex, race/ethnicity, and medical history and can be used to define risk for a group, such as for a particular community, corporation, or university, based on the mix of relevant factors that define the group.
In their paper, the research team used their calculator to describe the risk distribution for the whole US population, showing, for example, that only about four per cent of the population at high risk -- defined as five times greater risk than the US average -- is expected to contribute close to 50 per cent of the total deaths.
The researchers also showed that population-level risk varies considerably from city to city and county to county.
"For example, the percentage of the adult population exceeding the fivefold risk threshold varies from 0.4 per cent in Layton, Utah, to 10.7 per cent in Detroit, Michigan," Chatterjee said.
The calculator allows users to calculate the mortality risk of individuals by combining information on individual-level factors with community-level pandemic dynamics, as available from a large variety of forecasting models.
Thus, when a big wave of infections hits a population, the risk estimates for individuals will rise in that community.
Currently, the tool is updated on a weekly basis to incorporate information on state-level pandemic dynamics.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Online Covid-19 calculator will tell who must get ...
Algorithm uses information from existing large studies to estimate... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Take precautions seriously: Widowed frontliner...
She notes that people who take the disease lightly should really... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine to start arriving in US states on...
Shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer’s... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai