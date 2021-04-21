- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
One-third of Indian newspaper filled with Covid-19 obituaries
Many of these obituaries announced the Covid-19 victims would be remembered on a 'telephonic get-together'.
A tweet on Wednesday captured India's grim second Covid-19 wave that has hit the hospitals and creaking public healthcare infrastructure in the world's second-most populous nation like a tsunami.
The tweet cited 'Sandesh', a leading Gujarati daily, which saw 6.5 pages out of 20 in its Rajkot edition on Wednesday dedicated only to obituaries related to Covid-19 deaths.
Many of these obituaries announced the Covid-19 victims would be remembered on a "telephonic get-together" in light of the prevailing situation because of a lethal spread of the contagion.
The enormity of our tragedy:— Deepak Patel (@deepakpatel_91) April 21, 2021
6.5 out of total 20 pages in Sandesh newspaper’s Rajkot edition today contain just obituaries.
Many of these obituaries say the deceased will be remembered on “telephonic get-together” keeping in mind the current situation. pic.twitter.com/5l746oVeL3
However, the ground realities belie the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the western Indian state.
'The Hindu', a leading Indian English daily, has reported that in Gujarat there are several such cases of Covid-19 patients missing from the list of those infected.
The hospital authorities have been allegedly citing other medical conditions as the primary cause of death and not the lethal viral scourge, whose second coming has been far worse than the first that had struck India since March 2020.
For example, on April 16, as per the Gujarat government's state health bulletin, the total deaths recorded due to Covid-19 were 78.
However, from seven cities in the state such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, and Bhavnagar, altogether 689 bodies were either cremated or buried following Covid-19 protocols on the disposal of corpses.
In Ahmedabad's 1,200-bed Covid-19-designated Civil Hospital, around 200 bodies were moved from the morgue last Friday, 'The Hindu' reported.
Similarly, on April 18, the state health bulletin mentioned 110 deaths, but officials in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara said the actual number is estimated at above 500, 'The Hindu' reported.
In Rajkot alone, as per local media reports, 69 deaths occurred in 24 hours till the morning of April 18.
And Sandesh’s obituary section on Wednesday morning underscored the grim ground reality.
The Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government is having a tough time contending with two sets of data, which are grossly at odds with each other. The official data provided by the state health department has been debunked by the figures emerging from hospitals, crematoria, and burial grounds.
The Gujarat government’s official figure showed 5,615 people have died of Covid-19 to date.
However, officials maintained the accurate figure could be much higher than the government data.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Refusing vaccine makes you part...
Medics have reiterated the reminder, supporting the country’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Shashi Tharoor tests positive for Covid-19
The Congress leader says his sister and mother are in the same boat. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Oman to suspend travel from India, Pakistan,...
Oman has suspended travel from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh until... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Proper gene sequencing could've...
The whole point of genome sequencing is to remain ahead of the curve, ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dead at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli