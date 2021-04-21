Coronavirus Pandemic
One-shot Covid vaccine: Russia could produce 30 million doses of Sputnik Light by year-end

Reuters/Moscow
Filed on April 21, 2021

(Reuters file)

Putin wants Russia to reach collective Covid-19 immunity by the autumn.

Russia could approve the one-shot Sputnik Light version of its Covid-19 vaccine in May and could have capacity to produce 30 million doses of the shot per month by the end of 2021, a government minister said on Wednesday.

Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov made the comments after President Vladimir Putin gave a state-of-the-nation address in which he called on Russians to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus, and said he wanted Russia to reach collective COVID-19 immunity by the autumn.




