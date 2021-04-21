- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
One-shot Covid vaccine: Russia could produce 30 million doses of Sputnik Light by year-end
Putin wants Russia to reach collective Covid-19 immunity by the autumn.
Russia could approve the one-shot Sputnik Light version of its Covid-19 vaccine in May and could have capacity to produce 30 million doses of the shot per month by the end of 2021, a government minister said on Wednesday.
Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov made the comments after President Vladimir Putin gave a state-of-the-nation address in which he called on Russians to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus, and said he wanted Russia to reach collective COVID-19 immunity by the autumn.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Russia targets collective Covid-19 immunity by...
The Kremlin has said demand to get vaccinated in Russia is... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,931 cases, 1,898 recoveries, 2...
Over 42.1 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 22 patients die due to oxygen leak...
Police have tightened security in and around the hospital premises to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: UAE docs urge masks for kids, shields for...
A recent study in The Lancet suggested strong evidence that the... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
UAE jobs: Best companies to grow your career...
Retail companies make up 40 per cent of the UAE’s top companies. READ MORE
-
News
Websites offering Ramadan food discounts could be ...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
News
6-month jail, Dh5,000 fine for creator of viral...
He was sentenced for publishing a fake clip that threatened public... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch