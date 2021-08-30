One-month salary, chance to win Dh50,000: Motivating employees to fitness

The staff has been asked to set up a 12-month ‘Get Healthy’ goal and update their progress every month in order to create accountability

If the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it's the need to build up our physical and mental wellbeing in order to beat the virus. Due to restrictions brought on by the contagion, however, physical fitness took a back seat for people the world over.

One Indian company is putting its money where its mouth is and giving employees an extra reason to get cracking on those health goals.

Leading stock brokerage company Zerodha, which is headquartered in Bengaluru, has come up with a unique initiative to help its employees maintain a healthy lifestyle — they're throwing in a cash incentive.

Taking to Twitter to explain the move, CEO and founder Nithin Kamath explained, “Post the first lockdown, like everywhere, our team as a whole was probably the unhealthiest ever, due to the lack of physical activity, work-life imbalance, bad diet, and more.”

To counter the undesirable lifestyle, the organisation has urged its employees to set up a 12-month ‘Get Healthy’ goal and update their progress every month in order to create accountability.

Everyone who achieves their goals will receive one month's salary as bonus. What's more, the company will also host a lucky draw with a Rs 10 lakh prize up for grabs.

Transformation stories are super inspiring and push others to take action as well, said Nithin. “Our Get Healthy program will now run permanently."

He added that he was sharing the initiative online in order to "seed the idea among fellow entrepreneurs”.

This is not the first time that Zerodha has come up with a health and fitness initiative. In May this year, the company took measures to reduce long working hours.

No work-related conversations, calls or chats would be entertained post 6pm during the week as well as on holidays, the CEO had said at the time.