- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
One in 20 Covid vaccines administered globally passed through Dubai
5% of doses given around the world have flown on an Emirates aircraft
One out of every 20 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered around the world has transited through Dubai and has flown on an Emirates aircraft.
According to Emirates SkyCargo, it has moved around 59 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to more than 50 destinations around the world. It has also transported six types of Covid-19 vaccines on its flights.
Covid-19: Emirates SkyCargo first carrier to transport 50 million vaccines
Globally, it’s estimated that 1 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered.
The air cargo carrier has been able to safely and rapidly deliver around 5 per cent of the total vaccines administered around the world since October 2020.
One out of every 20 COVID-19 vaccines administered around the world has transited through Dubai on an Emirates aircraft. So far, Emirates SkyCargo has transported around 59 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on its flights. https://t.co/WZXNm0s9rg #EmiratesSkyCargo pic.twitter.com/I9140HJwHk— Emirates Airline (@emirates) April 27, 2021
Emirates SkyCargo has a dedicated GDP-certified facility at its hub in Dubai for storing and transporting Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturing locations to a destination network spanning six continents.
Covid-19: Emirates SkyCargo to prioritise vaccine transportation
In January 2021, Emirates SkyCargo joined hands with DP World, Dubai Airports and International Humanitarian City to form the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance. It works together to facilitate the rapid transport of Covid-19 vaccines and related medical supplies through Dubai to developing countries.
In February 2021, Emirates SkyCargo joined hands with UNICEF to expedite transportation of the vaccines under the framework of the COVAX facility, aimed at equitable distribution of vaccines to global communities.
The UAE has also made rapid progress in vaccinating its citizens and expats against Covid-19, with more than 10 million doses administered.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Social gathering rules, reduced capacity extended ...
Rules will now be in place till June 8. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
One in 20 Covid vaccines administered globally...
5% of doses given around the world have flown on an Emirates aircraft READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Pakistani celebs slammed on social media...
Many names were at the qawwali night including Sarwat Gilani and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
What to do if you test Covid-positive in pre-...
Airlines implement policy on partial ticket refunds if a traveller... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli