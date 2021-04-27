One in 20 Covid vaccines administered globally passed through Dubai

Filed on April 27, 2021 | Last updated on April 27, 2021 at 11.51 am

5% of doses given around the world have flown on an Emirates aircraft

One out of every 20 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered around the world has transited through Dubai and has flown on an Emirates aircraft.

According to Emirates SkyCargo, it has moved around 59 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to more than 50 destinations around the world. It has also transported six types of Covid-19 vaccines on its flights.

Globally, it’s estimated that 1 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered.

The air cargo carrier has been able to safely and rapidly deliver around 5 per cent of the total vaccines administered around the world since October 2020.

Emirates SkyCargo has a dedicated GDP-certified facility at its hub in Dubai for storing and transporting Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturing locations to a destination network spanning six continents.

In January 2021, Emirates SkyCargo joined hands with DP World, Dubai Airports and International Humanitarian City to form the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance. It works together to facilitate the rapid transport of Covid-19 vaccines and related medical supplies through Dubai to developing countries.

In February 2021, Emirates SkyCargo joined hands with UNICEF to expedite transportation of the vaccines under the framework of the COVAX facility, aimed at equitable distribution of vaccines to global communities.

The UAE has also made rapid progress in vaccinating its citizens and expats against Covid-19, with more than 10 million doses administered.