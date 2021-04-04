Oman reports 3,139 new Covid-19 cases, 9 more deaths

As many as 2,038 new recoveries were announced.

Oman's health ministry on Sunday announced 3,139 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the sultanate to 163,157.

As many as 2,038 new recoveries were announced, taking the total to 146,677, the Oman News Agency (ONA) quoted the ministry as saying. The ministry also announced nine virus-related deaths.

The ministry stated that 97 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, noting that the total number of current hospitalised Covid-19 patients is 590, of whom 186 are in intensive care.