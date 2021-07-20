Coronavirus Pandemic
No PCR test needed for fully vaccinated passengers to some Indian states: Air India

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 20, 2021

Passengers will need to carry proof of having received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.


Fully vaccinated travellers to West Bengal, Kerala and Maharashtra will not need to present a negative RT-PCR test report, Indian carrier Air India said.

Passengers will need to carry proof of having received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the national airline said.

"Fully vaccinated passengers are required to carry a valid vaccination certificate for both doses," the carrier said on its social media handle.

The second dose should have been taken at least 15 days before date of travel.




