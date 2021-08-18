No need for Covid-19 booster jabs for now: WHO
There is enough vaccine around the world, but it is not going to the right places in the right order.
Current data does not indicate that Covid-19 booster shots are needed, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, adding that the most vulnerable people worldwide should be fully vaccinated before high-income countries deploy a top-up.
The comments came just before the US government said it planned to make the booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on September 20 as infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus rise.
WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, asked about the need for boosters to increase protection against the disease, told a Geneva news conference: “We believe clearly that the data today does not indicate that boosters are needed.”
Further research was needed, she added.
WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward, referring to booster shots being administered in high-income countries, told reporters: “There is enough vaccine around the world, but it is not going to the right places in the right order.”
Two doses should be given to the most vulnerable worldwide before boosters are administered to those fully-vaccinated, he said, adding: “We are a long, long way from that.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Wearing masks must for teachers...
Authorities have also told students to avoid shaking hands while... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
AlHosn green pass: Abu Dhabi braces for new Covid ...
The system will prohibit unvaccinated people from entering shopping... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: No appointment needed for...
Booster shots also available via walk-in at all SEHA vaccination... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Some travellers who took Covid jab abroad get ICA,...
Etihad Airways has also said that Indian nationals with a visa or... READ MORE
-
News
UAE welcomes Afghanistan's Ghani on humanitarian...
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in UAE: Wearing masks must for teachers...
Authorities have also told students to avoid shaking hands while... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Some travellers who took Covid jab abroad get ICA,...
Etihad Airways has also said that Indian nationals with a visa or... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
AlHosn green pass: Abu Dhabi braces for new Covid ...
The system will prohibit unvaccinated people from entering shopping... READ MORE
News
UAE: VPN downloads rise in 2021; Dh2 million fine for misuse