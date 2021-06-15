New Covid strains: Unvaccinated UAE residents are at high risk

Unvaccinated residents are being urged to take the Covid vaccine as soon as possible.

Health authorities in the UAE have stressed that residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are at high risk to new coronavirus variants detected around the world.

“Some countries around the world have detected multiple mutations. However, their vaccination campaigns have helped control its spread to a large extent,” said Dr Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the UAE Health Sector.

Over 87 per cent of all eligible residents (those aged 16 and above) have received the vaccine, she added. Additionally, over 97 per cent of the elderly residents have received the jab.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has administered close to 13.9 million doses of the vaccine as on June 15. This takes the rate of doses to 141.1 per 100 people, which is the highest in the world.

Booster shots

Dr Farida said health authorities in the country offer booster Covid-19 vaccine shots. These boosters can be of the same vaccine the recipient received earlier, or another type, based on medical evaluation.

As Khaleej Times reported earlier, a fully vaccinated individual – a person who has received both doses of the Sinopharm vaccine – can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a third shot.

Dr Farida advised those with chronic diseases and the elderly seniors to get booster doses. She stressed that booster doses enhance immune response.

