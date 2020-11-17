Coronavirus Pandemic
Negative Covid-19 result must for Omani visitors coming to UAE

Anjana Sankar /Dubai
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 17, 2020
This is to be followed up with three PCR test results if they are staying in the UAE for more than 12 days.

Visitors from Oman entering the UAE are required to produce a negative Covid-19 result at the land border.

This is to be followed up with three PCR test results if they are staying in the UAE for more than 12 days, authorities have announced.

All visitors are also required to implement quarantine requirements as stipulated by the respective emirate that they visit or enter into.

“Visitors must also take a PCR test on the fourth day of their stay in the country, if their stay in UAE is over four days. A second PCR examination has to be taken on the eighth day of stay, if the duration of stay in the state exceeds eight days. If the stay extends to more than 12 days, a third test should be taken on the twelfth day", the UAE spokesperson said during a virtual press briefing on Tuesday.

The UAE recently announced the opening of its land borders with the Sultanate of Oman, and that residents are allowed to visit the UAE under certain conditions.

The PCR test must be taken from accredited labs and should not exceed 48 hours since giving samples. The UAE authorities will also conduct rapid tests at the border for Omani visitors and if the result is positive, they will have to take a PCR test. Only those with negative results will be allowed to enter the country, said the official.

Those showing positive results will be send back to their country.

The visitors will also have to download the health app that will help authorities to monitor their health.

People coming in from Oman also have to adhere to safety protocols including sterilizing luggage, and adhering to precautionary and preventive measures.

People have to sign an undertaking agreeing to follow all the travel protocols. It can be signed by the head of the family on behalf of all first degree relatives and family members.

A person over the age of eighteen may sign the declaration on behalf of a second-degree relative if this relative is under the age of eighteen.

People with chronic diseases and the elderly are also advised not to travel in order to ensure their health and safety.

anjana@khaleejtimes.com

author

Anjana Sankar

Anjana Sankar is a UAE-based journalist chasing global stories of conflict, migration and human rights. She has reported from the frontlines of the wars in Yemen and Syria and has extensively written on the refugee crisis in Bangladesh, Iraq and Europe. From interviewing Daesh militants to embedding with the UAE army in Yemen, and covering earthquakes, floods, terrorist attacks and elections, she has come out scathe-free from the most dangerous conflict zones of the world. Riding on over 14 years of experience, Anjana currently is an Assistant Editor with Khaleej Times and leads the reporting team. She often speaks about women empowerment on her Facebook page that has 40,000 plus followers.




