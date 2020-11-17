Negative Covid-19 result must for Omani visitors coming to UAE

This is to be followed up with three PCR test results if they are staying in the UAE for more than 12 days.

Visitors from Oman entering the UAE are required to produce a negative Covid-19 result at the land border.

This is to be followed up with three PCR test results if they are staying in the UAE for more than 12 days, authorities have announced.

Since the announcement of the opening of land borders between the #UAE and #Oman, we have received numerous inquiries about how Omani citizens can enter the UAE.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 17, 2020

All visitors are also required to implement quarantine requirements as stipulated by the respective emirate that they visit or enter into.

“Visitors must also take a PCR test on the fourth day of their stay in the country, if their stay in UAE is over four days. A second PCR examination has to be taken on the eighth day of stay, if the duration of stay in the state exceeds eight days. If the stay extends to more than 12 days, a third test should be taken on the twelfth day", the UAE spokesperson said during a virtual press briefing on Tuesday.

Those coming from #Oman must present a negative PCR test result at the land borders – we stress the need to conduct the test in accredited laboratories in Oman and that the validity period of the test should not exceed 48 hours.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 17, 2020

The UAE recently announced the opening of its land borders with the Sultanate of Oman, and that residents are allowed to visit the UAE under certain conditions.

The PCR test must be taken from accredited labs and should not exceed 48 hours since giving samples. The UAE authorities will also conduct rapid tests at the border for Omani visitors and if the result is positive, they will have to take a PCR test. Only those with negative results will be allowed to enter the country, said the official.

If the result is negative, travellers will be allowed into the #UAE. It is also necessary to ensure that health monitoring applications, such as the Al Hosn smart phone app, are installed by the authorities at the border before allowing a person to enter.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 17, 2020

Those showing positive results will be send back to their country.

The visitors will also have to download the health app that will help authorities to monitor their health.

Everyone is requested to adhere to quarantine procedures according to each emirate, with the responsibility for verifying procedures falling on the concerned local authorities.#CommitToWin — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) November 17, 2020

People coming in from Oman also have to adhere to safety protocols including sterilizing luggage, and adhering to precautionary and preventive measures.

People have to sign an undertaking agreeing to follow all the travel protocols. It can be signed by the head of the family on behalf of all first degree relatives and family members.

A person over the age of eighteen may sign the declaration on behalf of a second-degree relative if this relative is under the age of eighteen.

People with chronic diseases and the elderly are also advised not to travel in order to ensure their health and safety.

anjana@khaleejtimes.com