Moderna Covid vaccine shows ‘no specific safety concerns’: FDA
The FDA was upbeat on the vaccine.
The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a positively-worded briefing document about the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine ahead of a meeting by experts on whether to grant it emergency approval.
Also read: US buys 200 million Moderna vax doses
The FDA was upbeat on the vaccine, saying there were “no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA (emergency use authorization” and confirmed an overall efficacy of 94.1 percent.
