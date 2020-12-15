Coronavirus Pandemic
Moderna Covid vaccine shows ‘no specific safety concerns’: FDA

AFP/Washington
Filed on December 15, 2020 | Last updated on December 15, 2020 at 10.34 pm

(AFP file)

The FDA was upbeat on the vaccine.

The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued a positively-worded briefing document about the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine ahead of a meeting by experts on whether to grant it emergency approval.

The FDA was upbeat on the vaccine, saying there were “no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an EUA (emergency use authorization” and confirmed an overall efficacy of 94.1 percent.





