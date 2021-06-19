Milkha Singh passes away: Rahul Gandhi draws flak for tweet
Several Twitter users accused the politician of misgendering the athlete.
Tributes have been pouring in from every quarter since news of legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh's death broke last night.
Leading politician Rahul Gandhi was one among many who took to Twitter to condole the athlete's passing — however, several social media users seem to have taken poorly to the post.
ALSO READ:
>> India: Milkha Singh to be cremated with full state honours
"Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience. My condolences to his family and friends. India remembers her #FlyingSikh," the Congress leader wrote in his post.
Shri Milkha Singh ji was not just a sports star but a source of inspiration for millions of Indians for his dedication and resilience.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2021
My condolences to his family and friends.
India remembers her #FlyingSikh pic.twitter.com/dE70KmiQJz
Many Twitter users seem to have misinterpreted the last line as misgendering the sports star and called on the politician to address Singh "correctly" as 'him', instead of 'her'.
"Kindly delete... and put another tweet. Otherwise it is will be treated as insult to Milkha Singh," said one.
"Milkha Singh is "her"?? In which Universe??" posted another outraged user.
However, Gandhi's post is, in fact, grammatically correct. The word 'her' is not a reference to the athlete, but to the country.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: Bollywood pays tribute to Milkha Singh
"India remembers her Flying Sikh" is like saying "A mother remembers her son". The son is male, but the pronoun here refers to the mother.
Similarly, in Gandhi's tweet, the pronoun refers to India, Milkha's motherland — not to the Flying Sikh himself. Using the feminine sense to refer to countries is standard practice too.
Although Gandhi is not new to controversy, in this case, grammar is firmly on his side.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 30 to 40 countries unable to give...
Countries with "weak" vaccination programs suffer from discontinued... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Delta likely to become dominant strain...
The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Spain to ease compulsory outdoor mask...
Spain has had strict rules regarding face mask use for just over a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India logs in 60,000 new cases, 1,647...
On June 15, India recorded 60,461 cases, lowest since March 29. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global caseload tops 177.7 million
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Milkha Singh to be cremated with full state...
Dubbed 'The Flying Sikh', Singh succumbed to Covid on Friday, passing ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 30 to 40 countries unable to give...
Countries with "weak" vaccination programs suffer from discontinued... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Delta likely to become dominant strain...
The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible... READ MORE
News
Expat Indians quarantine abroad to return to UAE