Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com choose same word of the year: pandemic
Dictionary lookups sky-rocketed on March 11 when the World Health Organization officially labelled Covid-19 a pandemic.
The 2020 prize for Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year went to an obvious choice: pandemic.
The term had the most online dictionary lookups of any word, Merriam-Webster said on its website, after a year in which at least 1.4 million people globally have died from the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Sometimes a single word defines an era, and it's fitting that in this exceptional - and exceptionally difficult - year, a single word came immediately to the fore," the dictionary publisher said.
Dictionary.com also chose pandemic as its word of the year. The two publishers made their choices after Oxford Languages issued a 16-page report which said a number of once-specialised terms had entered the mainstream during the Covid-19 crisis.
Pandemic is defined as "an outbreak of a disease that occurs over a wide geographic area (such as multiple countries or continents) and typically affects a significant proportion of the population," according to Merriam-Webster.com.
The word’s Greek roots are “pan,” meaning all or every and “demos,” meaning people, Merriam-Webster said.
Dictionary lookups sky-rocketed on March 11 when the World Health Organization officially labelled Covid-19 a pandemic.
The word "saw the single largest spike in dictionary traffic in 2020, showing an increase of 115,806 per cent over lookups on that day in 2019," said the company, founded in 1831.
Last year's winner was "they" as used to describe someone who does not identify as male nor female. That follows winners "justice" in 2018, "feminism" in 2017 and "surreal" in 2016.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Merriam-Webster and Dictionary.com choose same...
Dictionary lookups sky-rocketed on March 11 when the World Health... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia has 'maximum readiness' ...
Saudi Cargo CEO Omar Hariri says it is all systems go after... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen...
He said the Emirati community will never forget their sacrifices. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
#HeroesUnmasked: ‘What an honour to fight...
Dr Shamsa said she wasn’t worried about herself as much as she... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
News
Surge in UAE-Oman travel bookings expected
Residents awaiting clarity on vaccination protocols to make travel... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet on court's directive
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appointed as interior minister and Dr. Abdul... READ MORE
-
News
UAE centre to help expats who can't afford lawyers
Residents can visit the centre if they have questions about any UAE... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews