Meet the woman behind Covid centers across UAE

She is one of the heroes who are to be credited for the efficient handling of the pandemic in the Emirates.

For Muna AlHadhrami, every day is an opportunity to show how much she can contribute to the society. So when the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) tasked her with setting up Covid centres across the UAE, she saw it not only as a responsibility — but an honour.

“I’m very thankful for my management. They trusted me, believed in my abilities and assigned this huge task to me, giving me the chance to help the UAE and its community,” said the Emirati woman works as a facilities director at Seha.

“Challenges are everywhere and it’s a big part of our day-to-day job, however, the challenge of this task was finishing it without thinking about the next step. We were soldiers in a war where we fought something unknown, and we didn’t know whether we were going to win in the near future or we had to keep fighting a bit more,” AlHadhrami said.

Despite the risks to her and her family’s health, she kept the interests of her country first and has worked throughout the pandemic. She kept her focus and saw big projects through, one after another.

Soon enough, Seha’s drive-through Covid-19 screening centres started cropping up all over the UAE. Vaccination centres and Covid-19 Prime Assessment Centres were also set up. She considers all these projects her biggest achievements.

“I’m very proud to manage them. I didn’t imagine that one day I would be one of the frontliners sacrificing for this country. Being able to serve all people in the UAE, regardless of the risk that we are facing, was the best opportunity of my life,” AlHadhrami said.

She has also been instrumental in running other Abu Dhabi projects, which were related to Ambulatory Healthcare Services facilities.

AlHadhrami’s dream was to become an engineer and her father wished her to study biomedical engineering as he and her mother were both in the medical field. She fulfilled their dream and graduated from college in 2008 as biomedical engineer. She joined Seha in 2009 and has since climbed the corporate ladder with the dint of her determination and hard work.

“I started my job in Al Ain, travelling every day from Abu Dhabi for my daily tasks. I regularly visited healthcare facilities in Al Ain as part of my role. I would check medical equipment in all healthcare facilities and monitor the renovation of any project.”

She credits her success to her family who always prays for her safety. Their emotional support reminds her that she is doing the job for her country and everyone who lives in it. She is also grateful to the government who provides her and her team with all the support they needed.

Asked if being a woman makes the job more challenging, AlHadhrami said: “By believing in ourselves and our abilities, we can definitely make things work and overcome all obstacles.”

She has always looked up to all the empowered women, who followed the lead of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation.

“We as Emirati women are empowered by our leadership and the support of the society members. We are full of gratitude for them, and we promise them to keep giving back to the country more and more.”

To the girls and women of the UAE

“Trust in yourself, your skills, and believe that you can do it. In addition, always be proud to be a woman in this country that trusts women and offers all the support and empowerment we need.”

suneeti@khaleejtimes.com