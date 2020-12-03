Many Indians keen on going to UK to get Covid vaccine: Travel agents
The UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19.
Travel agents have started receiving enquiries from Indians who want to travel to the UK as soon as possible to get the Covid-19 vaccine that was approved on Wednesday by the British government.
One travel agent is planning to launch a three-night package for the Indians who want to get the benefit of the mass vaccination drive in the UK that is likely to begin as early as next week.
The UK on Wednesday became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 after "rigorous" analysis by its independent regulator Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
A Mumbai-based travel agent told the PTI that some people on Wednesday raised queries on "how and when and if" they can travel to the UK to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
"I have told them it is too early to say (whether Indians can get vaccine in UK). Anyway, the first in line to get the vaccine would be the elderly and health workers in the UK who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus," the agent added.
Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO, EaseMyTrip.com said while this is an offbeat season for travel to London, after Wednesday's announcement about the Pfizer vaccine he has already received queries from some Indians who have got UK visas and can afford to go to London.
He said his company was waiting for clarity from the UK government on whether there would be compulsory quarantine requirements for travellers who want to get vaccinated and whether Indian passport holders are eligible for vaccination there or not.
Pitti said his company is planning to launch a three-night package for those interested in travelling to the UK for the purpose of vaccination only.
"We are dealing with an airline to offer fixed price seats. We already have deals with London hotels. And we are planning to do some deal with a hospital over there so that we can generate a package for that," he explained.
The recent UK government rules state that from December 15, every international arrival in the UK would have to remain in self isolation for five days and then get the RT-PCR test done on the sixth day. The passenger can leave isolation on the sixth day if found COVID-negative in the test.
On Wednesday, a Bengaluru-based travel company said Indians are asking if a short trip, without quarantine, to the UK to get the Pfizer vaccine was possible.
However, Jyoti Mayal, President, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) told PTI that people are right now "waiting and watching" as they want to know what the vaccine is going to be like.
"Though the government has said there would be no side effects of the vaccine, people want to watch all this before getting the shot," Mr Mayal noted.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Many Indians keen on going to UK to get Covid...
The UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India's coronavirus infections below 40,...
Deaths in India rose by 526, taking the toll to 138,648 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Former Indian legislator arrested for...
The police arrested the former BJP legislator, his son and around 16... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases top 64.4...
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews