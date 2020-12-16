Mainland China reports 12 new coronavirus cases
All of the new cases originated from overseas, China's national health authority said.
Mainland China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on December 15 — down from 17 the previous day.
The country's national health authority said on Wednesday that all of the new cases "originated from overseas".
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to nine from eight a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,770, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
