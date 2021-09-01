Look: UAE-Oman land borders now open, GDRFA welcomes visitors with gifts SM Ayaz Zakir; Photos: Juidin Bernarrd Published on September 1, 2021 at 12.40

Authorities had on Monday announced a travel protocol for driving to the UAE

1 of 9 Travellers from Oman have started driving to the UAE, as the land borders between the two countries reopened on Wednesday.

2 of 9 Authorities in the UAE welcomed the visitors from the neighbouring country with gifts at the borders. The Abu Dhabi Police posted a video showing them giving flowers and gift packets to visitors. Photo: AD Police

3 of 9 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai also showered the visitors with gifts at the Hatta border.

4 of 9 In the one hour after a Khaleej Times team reached the border, more than 20 cars bearing Omani number plates crossed over to the UAE.

5 of 9 Omani nationals also presented bouquets and gifts, with a message of love to officials at the Hatta Land Port.

A significant number of people were also seen travelling from the UAE to Oman.

6 of 9 Omani national Ahmed al Azkawi, who was travelling with his family, said he was delighted with the land border opening. “I am extremely happy. UAE is our second home and we love this place. What makes us feel special is the reception we have received today. The process is quite smooth and the officers are welcoming,” Ahmed said.

7 of 9 Dhairiya Shah and his wife Twinkle, who also travelled from Muscat to visit Dubai, echoed those sentiments. “We are here after a long time. The procedure to enter UAE is very easy and the officers here are very welcoming. This has come as great news for us, as we will be able to drive to Dubai often now that the land border is open.”

8 of 9 The UAE is a popular road trip destination for Omanis. Similarly, UAE residents undertake long drives to enjoy the scenic beauty of Oman.

The borders had been shut as a Covid safety measure.