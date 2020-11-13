Coronavirus Pandemic
Liverpool's Salah tests positive for coronavirus, says Egyptian FA

Reuters/Cairo
Filed on November 13, 2020

(Reuters file)

'The player does not suffer from any symptoms'

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the coronavirus on the eve of Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo, the Egyptian Football Association said on Friday.

"The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, was infected with the coronavirus, after his test came back positive," the federation said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"The player does not suffer from any symptoms. The other members of the team tested negative. Salah underwent the medical protocol after the team's doctor coordinated with his English club. In addition to his isolation inside his room and also isolating all his contacts."

The federation said he will undergo further checks in the coming hours.




