Kuwait set to give Covid-19 vaccine to 10,000 people a day
The country's health minister said he hopes a vaccine gets the go-ahead before the end of 2020.
Kuwait announced on Thursday that it would start administering shots of a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it is approved by regulatory agencies around the world.
Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al Sabah said he hoped a vaccine gets the regulatory go-ahead before the end of the year.
Also read: Coronavirus: Kuwait reveals who will get a Covid-19 vaccine first
“The vaccination campaign in Kuwait will be multi-phased and likely last for a year”, he told the press, adding the inoculations would be administered first to "priority groups" .
Kuwait has clinched deals with drug manufacturers AstraZeneca PLC and Pfizer Inc for the delivery of their respective Covid-19 vaccines, in addition to some nine others to be chosen shortly.
Al Sabah cited the International Fairground in Mishref area as the country‘s designated vaccine centre, where an estimated 10,000 people could be given their Covid-19 shots in a single day.
A digital certificate would be given to show who has been vaccinated for coronavirus, said the minister, promising a "smooth and seamless" process.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Kuwait set to give Covid-19 vaccine to 10,000...
The country's health minister said he hopes a vaccine gets the go-... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine: World waits as UK probes ...
Anaphylaxis is an over-reaction of the body's immune system, which... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Can I stop wearing a mask after getting a Covid-...
US experts answer a burning question now vaccines have arrived. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: India's pivotal role in vaccinating...
India manufactures more than 60% of all vaccines sold across the ... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews