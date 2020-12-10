Kuwait set to give Covid-19 vaccine to 10,000 people a day

The country's health minister said he hopes a vaccine gets the go-ahead before the end of 2020.

Kuwait announced on Thursday that it would start administering shots of a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it is approved by regulatory agencies around the world.

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al Sabah said he hoped a vaccine gets the regulatory go-ahead before the end of the year.

“The vaccination campaign in Kuwait will be multi-phased and likely last for a year”, he told the press, adding the inoculations would be administered first to "priority groups" .

Kuwait has clinched deals with drug manufacturers AstraZeneca PLC and Pfizer Inc for the delivery of their respective Covid-19 vaccines, in addition to some nine others to be chosen shortly.

Al Sabah cited the International Fairground in Mishref area as the country‘s designated vaccine centre, where an estimated 10,000 people could be given their Covid-19 shots in a single day.

A digital certificate would be given to show who has been vaccinated for coronavirus, said the minister, promising a "smooth and seamless" process.