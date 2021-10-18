KT Morning Chat: Why UAE is winning the Covid-19 battle

- EVENTS
Coronavirus Pandemic - Latest Videos
Coronavirus Pandemic00:05:16KT Morning Chat: Why UAE is winning the Covid-19 battle
Nation00:02:53UAE expat's journey: From cabin crew to business owner amid Covid-19
Nation00:02:41Watch: Emirates opens aid bridge to India
International00:01:01Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases suppress 100 million
Nation00:01:59Covid-19: Dubai reschedules first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Videos00:06:32What's brewing in news? Join our Morning Chat.
Nation00:03:53KT Exclusive: 'Dubai tops as medical tourism hub despite Covid challenges'
International00:03:01Video: India's coronavirus deaths exceed 200,000
Nation00:01:50Watch: Inside one of UAE's Covid-19 testing labs
Nation00:03:13Faceless Heroes: Support staff who worked through the pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic00:02:27Galadari Brothers organise Covid vaccine camp
Coronavirus Pandemic00:01:37UAE Covid vaccine: Minimum age to get jab 16 and above
POPULAR VIDEOS