Coronavirus Pandemic | 18 Oct 2021

KT Morning Chat: Why UAE is winning the Covid-19 battle

Find out why UAE is winning the Covid battle in today's #KTMorningChat. Read more on www.khaleejtimes.com
  • Coronavirus Pandemic
    00:05:16
    KT Morning Chat: Why UAE is winning the Covid-19 battle
  • Nation
    00:02:53
    UAE expat's journey: From cabin crew to business owner amid Covid-19
  • Nation
    00:02:41
    Watch: Emirates opens aid bridge to India
  • International
    00:01:01
    Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases suppress 100 million
  • Nation
    00:01:59
    Covid-19: Dubai reschedules first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
  • Videos
    00:06:32
    What's brewing in news? Join our Morning Chat.
  • Nation
    00:03:53
    KT Exclusive: 'Dubai tops as medical tourism hub despite Covid challenges'
  • International
    00:03:01
    Video: India's coronavirus deaths exceed 200,000
  • Nation
    00:01:50
    Watch: Inside one of UAE's Covid-19 testing labs
  • Nation
    00:03:13
    Faceless Heroes: Support staff who worked through the pandemic
  • Coronavirus Pandemic
    00:02:27
    Galadari Brothers organise Covid vaccine camp
  • Coronavirus Pandemic
    00:01:37
    UAE Covid vaccine: Minimum age to get jab 16 and above
 
