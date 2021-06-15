Kerala unlikely to extend Covid-19 lockdown, curbs may continue at local levels: CM
'The rate of the Covid spread is declining in the state'
With a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the state government is unlikely to extend the complete lockdown from Wednesday, though curbs will continue at the local level based on the intensity of the pandemic.
“The rate of the Covid spread is declining in the state,” chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media on Monday. “The average TPR for the last three days is 12.7 per cent. Except Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, all others have a TPR of less than 15 per cent. For Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts, it is below 10 per cent.”
According to him, curbs will be in force at the local level based on the intensity and spread of the pandemic. The state government was pushing ahead with the vaccinations, but it all depended on supplies from the central government. Citing experts, Vijayan said that it could take months or years to achieve disease control through herd immunity no matter “how hard we try.”
One of the worst hit states in India, Kerala has been under a lockdown from May 8. Last week, Vijayan announced a 100-day action plan to help the state overcome the economic slowdown. The government would focus on boosting health, education and social security segments and accelerate growth and create jobs. It aims to generate over 75,000 jobs in different departments.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Kerala unlikely to extend Covid-19 lockdown,...
'The rate of the Covid spread is declining in the state' READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Kuwait confirms cases of contagious...
Health ministry urges citizens, residents to follow safety measures... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UK’s Johnson delays lockdown...
In recent weeks there has been fast growth in new cases caused by the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Philippines prolongs curbs, more areas...
The government has imposed tighter measures in nine cities and 12... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai murder mystery solved in record time, man...
Initial investigations indicated that the deceased might have... READ MORE
-
News
Damac names Farooq Arjomand as new chairman
The announcement was made in a statement posted on Dubai Financial... READ MORE
-
News
Covid: Over 53,600 Pakistanis emigrated to UAE...
Currently, Saudi Arabia and the UAE host the highest number of people ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi green pass effective from today
You’d need the pass to gain entry to most public places... READ MORE
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
14 June 2021
News
UAE midday break begins today: Fines, overtime rules