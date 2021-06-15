Kerala unlikely to extend Covid-19 lockdown, curbs may continue at local levels: CM

'The rate of the Covid spread is declining in the state'

With a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, the state government is unlikely to extend the complete lockdown from Wednesday, though curbs will continue at the local level based on the intensity of the pandemic.

“The rate of the Covid spread is declining in the state,” chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media on Monday. “The average TPR for the last three days is 12.7 per cent. Except Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Malappuram districts, all others have a TPR of less than 15 per cent. For Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts, it is below 10 per cent.”

According to him, curbs will be in force at the local level based on the intensity and spread of the pandemic. The state government was pushing ahead with the vaccinations, but it all depended on supplies from the central government. Citing experts, Vijayan said that it could take months or years to achieve disease control through herd immunity no matter “how hard we try.”

One of the worst hit states in India, Kerala has been under a lockdown from May 8. Last week, Vijayan announced a 100-day action plan to help the state overcome the economic slowdown. The government would focus on boosting health, education and social security segments and accelerate growth and create jobs. It aims to generate over 75,000 jobs in different departments.