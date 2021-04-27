- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Kazakhstan rolls out its own Covid-19 vaccine
The QazVac vaccine is delivered in two shots with a three-week interval
Kazakhstan on Tuesday launched its own, domestically-developed vaccine for mass inoculations against Covid-19, starting with popular locations such as shopping malls.
Almost a million people in the former Soviet republic of 19 million have already received the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine that Kazakhstan both imports and produces domestically.
The Central Asian republic’s sovereign wealth fund has also ordered a million doses of Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine.
But this week, the oil-exporting country made its own vaccine available to the general public, with Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi receiving a jab in front of the media.
Like Sputnik V, the QazVac vaccine is delivered in two shots with a three-week interval.
QazVac is currently in a stage 3 trial to be completed by July. All 222 people who participated in the first two stages have developed immunity to Covid-19, with no major side-effects reported, according to its Kazakh developer, the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems.
In Mega Park, one of the main shopping venues in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s biggest city, QazVac was the only available option on Tuesday. Most of the people queuing up for the shot said the brand of vaccine did not matter to them.
“We haven’t made it in time for Sputnik (but) I do not think there is any difference between Sputnik and QazVac,” said a young woman who only gave her first name, Madina.
“We plan to go to Georgia and we are getting the vaccine so that we do not get sick (with Covid-19) there”.
Officials have said domestic development of a vaccine has put Kazakhstan in an elite club of pharmaceutically advanced nations, but acknowledged issues with scaling up production and said they were discussing “bottling” the shot in Turkey.
Kazakhstan has reported over 360,000 Covid-19 cases with 4,381 deaths since the global pandemic began early last year.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Side-effects of brain fog add...
An array of symptoms seen among those, who have recovered from a new... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid in India: Expats in UAE ask how they can...
Several Indian businessmen and expats said that at the moment, they... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Expats worried of lack of hospital beds ...
Residents who lost relatives in India to Covid say the country faces... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Iran fears South African, Indian...
On Saturday Iran barred travelers from India and neighbouring... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli