Jordan approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
A study was also under way to allow the use of two other vaccines.
Jordan announced late Monday that it had approved emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, as the United States kicked off a mass vaccination drive.
The Jordanian Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) did not specify when it would begin the rollout of the vaccine by US pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.
Health Minister Nazir Obeidat said last month that the vaccine would be distributed free of charge to foreign residents as well as Jordanians.
JFDA director general Nizar Mheidat told the official Petra news agency it had “concluded all stages of granting the licence, in order to approve and distribute the vaccine”.
He added that a study was also under way to allow the use of two other vaccines.
Jordan has previously said it was in talks on the use of two other Covid vaccines being developed by British pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca and US group Johnson & Johnson.
Jordan’s green light for the Pfizer vaccine follows those of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and came six days after Britain launched the world’s first mass innoculation campaign using the vaccine.
The kingdom has recorded 262,477 Covid-19 cases in its population of just over 10 million, 3,407 of them fatal.
Last week, Jordan opened the first of three military field hospitals for Covid-19 patients, intended to prevent a sharp rise in cases from overwhelming existing healthcare facilities.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: This teen got the jab and...
He wanted to test out the vaccine before his parents took it as they... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Singapore to allow business travel...
There are strict conditions, however, for those wishing to visit the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia starts registering people for Covid...
Saudi is among the countries in the region that have been successful... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is not taking the...
He and other Pfizer executives will not ‘cut the line’ as ... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai