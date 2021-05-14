- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Irish health service hit by ransomware attack, vaccine rollout unaffected
The attack was largely affecting information stored on central servers and not hospital equipment.
Ireland’s health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect it from what it described as a significant ransomware attack but said its coronavirus vaccination programme was unaffected.
The head of the Health Service Executive (HSE) said it took the step as a precaution to protect as much information as possible and that it was assessing how the attack would affect other services.
One maternity hospital in Dublin cancelled all outpatient appointments on Friday other than those for women 36 weeks pregnant or in need of urgent care.
“It’s a very sophisticated attack, not just the standard attack. It is impacting all of our national and local systems that would be involved in all of our core services,” HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid told national broadcaster RTE.
“The vaccination programme continues thankfully, it’s a separate system.”
Reid said the attack was largely affecting information stored on central servers and not hospital equipment.
Ransomware attacks typically involve the infection of computers with malicious software, often downloaded by clicking on seemingly innocuous links in emails or other website pop-ups. Users are left locked out of their systems, with the demand of a ransom to be paid to restore computer functions.
They differ from a data breach or other types of hacking, which may steal large batches of customer data or other information from companies or individuals.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Ireland shuts down health IT system after...
The attack was largely affecting information stored on central... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Indian states turn to anti-parasitic...
Officials claim that an expert panel in Europe had found the drug... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid: CBSE Grade 12 Board exams likely to be...
The Board is expected to review the situation in two weeks. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Biden calls lifting of indoor mask rule...
Biden implored those yet to be completely vaccinated to keep wearing... READ MORE
-
News
Indian consulate in Dubai issues new guidelines...
New instructions from the Consulate General of India in Dubai for... READ MORE
-
MENA
Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages,...
At least 109 people were killed in Gaza, including 29 children, over... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid: CBSE Grade 12 Board exams likely to be...
The Board is expected to review the situation in two weeks. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Biden calls lifting of indoor mask rule...
Biden implored those yet to be completely vaccinated to keep wearing... READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers