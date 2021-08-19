Indigo to commence India-UAE flights from August 20

This comes hours after the airline had issued a statement saying all its UAE flights were cancelled till August 24.

IndiGo will recommence flight operations to the UAE from August 20, the airline said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

"We have informed all our passengers and any inconvenience caused is regretted," Indian media quoted the airline as saying.

Quoting industry insiders, Indian media had reported that the airline had cancelled the flights after many passengers did not undergo the mandatory RT-PCR test at the departure airport.

The airline, however, said the cancellation was due to "operational issues".