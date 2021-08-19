Indigo to commence India-UAE flights from August 20
This comes hours after the airline had issued a statement saying all its UAE flights were cancelled till August 24.
IndiGo will recommence flight operations to the UAE from August 20, the airline said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
"We have informed all our passengers and any inconvenience caused is regretted," Indian media quoted the airline as saying.
This came hours after the airline had issued a statement saying all its UAE flights were cancelled till August 24.
Quoting industry insiders, Indian media had reported that the airline had cancelled the flights after many passengers did not undergo the mandatory RT-PCR test at the departure airport.
The airline, however, said the cancellation was due to "operational issues".
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indigo to commence India-UAE flights from August...
This comes hours after the airline had issued a statement saying all... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Spain orders end to Barcelona virus...
High Court of Justice of Catalonia says the measure not justified. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Biden, wife to get vaccine booster shot
All American adults will be able to get a booster shot eight months... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Some private firms restrict entry to only...
Decision is in line with some other public sector entities in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi eases entry rules for vaccinated...
No PCR test required after entering the emirate with a green pass and ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indigo to commence India-UAE flights from August...
This comes hours after the airline had issued a statement saying all... READ MORE
-
News
Afghan evacuees touch down in UAE on way to new...
Dozens of passengers wait at departure gates during a stopover ahead... READ MORE
-
News
Meet this UK teenager who holidays only in the UAE
The teenager has flown to the UAE a total of 26 times. READ MORE
News
UAE: VPN downloads rise in 2021; Dh2 million fine for misuse