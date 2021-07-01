India's Zydus Cadila seeks for emergency use nod for Covid-19 vaccine
ZyCoV-D showed safety and efficacy in trial with more than 28,000 volunteers, including about 1,000 subjects in the 12-18 year age group.
Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila said on Thursday it has applied to the country’s drug regulator for emergency use approval of its Covid-19 vaccine and that it plans to manufacture up to 120 million doses of the shot annually.
Coronavirus cases in India dropped from a devastating peak in April and May, however, experts have warned of a third wave and reiterated that widespread vaccination remains one of the best defences against the pandemic.
An approval for Zydus’ vaccine, ZyCoV-D, would make it the fifth vaccine authorized for use in India, after Moderna, AstraZeneca and partner Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, and Sputnik V developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Institute.
ZyCoV-D showed safety and efficacy in a late-stage trial with more than 28,000 volunteers across the country, including about 1,000 subjects in the 12-18 year age group, Zydus said.
The study was carried out “during the peak of second wave of Covid-19 (in India), reaffirming the vaccine’s efficacy against the new mutant strains especially the Delta variant,” Zydus said in a statement to the stock exchanges.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Zydus Cadila seeks emergency use nod for Covid...
ZyCoV-D showed safety and efficacy in trial with more than 28,000... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Indonesia 'emergency' curbs to be...
The measures will be applied on the islands of Java and Bali, the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Vaccination best weapon against the...
The Delta variant is highly communicable and easily transmissible. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE releases 2-week treatment results...
More than 97.3% of recipients showed improvement within five to seven ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Summer Surprises: 10 weeks of sales...
Two of Dubai’s most famous and best-loved landmarks will... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Zydus Cadila seeks emergency use nod for Covid...
ZyCoV-D showed safety and efficacy in trial with more than 28,000... READ MORE
-
News
Trade, tech, health to power UAE-Israel ties
Sheikh Abdullah holds meeting with Yair Lapid, Minister of Foreign... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Indonesia 'emergency' curbs to be...
The measures will be applied on the islands of Java and Bali, the... READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
Bollywood
Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews