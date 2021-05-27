India’s vaccination drive making significant progress: Health Ministry

Country has administered 200 million doses in 130 days as against 124 days taken by the US to reach figure

Despite a few setbacks, India’s vaccination drive has made substantial progress, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with over 200 million doses administered till Thursday.

The country administered 200 million doses in 130 days, as against 124 days taken by the US to reach that figure. The comparative figures for other countries include 59 million in 128 days for Brazil, 51 million in 168 days for the UK and 45 million in 149 days for Germany.

On Wednesday, 1.73 million people were given their first dose of the vaccine in India, while 152,162 got the second dose. Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states, has seen 16.92 million people having received their first dose and 4.43 million the second one.

Other states that have seen a large number of people getting their first dose include Uttar Pradesh (13.68 million people), Rajasthan (13.3 million), Gujarat (12.09 million) and West Bengal (9.71 million).

At present, two Indian manufacturers are producing the vaccines: Serum Institute of Pune (Covishield) and Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad (Covaxin). Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine has also got approval from the Drug Controller General of India for emergency use. Many other international drug manufacturers are also seeking clearance from the controller.