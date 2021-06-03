India's Reliance to pay salary for 5 years to kin if staff dies of Covid-19

Company will also provide hospital coverage for the spouse, parents and children

India’s leading business company, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will continue to pay salaries for five years to the nominee of employees who have succumbed to Covid-19.

It would also fully fund the tuition fees, hostel accommodation costs and books of all the children of the employee up to the Bachelor’s degree level at any institute in India. The company will also provide 100 per cent premium for hospital coverage for the spouse, parents and children, till the latter get their bachelor’s degree.

''Reliance has put in place a liberal leave policy for employees affected by Covid-19,” it said in its annual report.

“It is providing financial assistance of up to 3 months’ pay as interest-free salary advance in case of an exigency. In case of unfortunate demise of an employee, Reliance is providing financial support to the family and committing to shoulder the educational expenses of the children.”

All employees affected by Covid-19 personally or within their family can avail of the special leave for the full duration of their recovery, both physically and emotionally, it added. This has been done to ensure that the colleagues only focus is on recovering fully or caring for their family members.

Reliance Foundation also announced a lump sum payment of Rs1 million to all bereaving families of the off-roll workforce. The Reliance group is also conducting vaccination for its employees and their families. ''A key initiative to safeguard employees from the pandemic is R-Surakshaa, Reliance’s own vaccination programmes,” said the company.

Reliance has initiated a tech-enabled, multi-location vaccination drive to vaccinate all employees, partners, associates, affiliates and their eligible family members for free. “The vaccination drive is fully compliant with government rules and regulations,'' it added.