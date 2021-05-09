- EVENTS
India's Covid cases rise by over 400,000 despite state lockdowns
Ministry reported 4,092 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 242,362.
India’s total Covid-19 cases rose by over 400,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday even as several states imposed strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.
India’s health ministry reported 4,092 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 242,362. Cases rose by 403,738, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 22.3 million.
India reports 4,03,738 new #COVID19 cases, 3,86,444 discharges, and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021
Total cases: 2,22,96,414
Total discharges: 1,83,17,404
Death toll: 2,42,362
Active cases: 37,36,648
Total vaccination: 16,94,39,663 pic.twitter.com/m00jtZZhwY
