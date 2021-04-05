- EVENTS
India's Covid cases reach record high, surpass 100,000 mark for first time
More infectious variants of the virus may have also played a role in the second surge.
India recorded an all-time high of 1,03,558 coronavirus infections in a day pushing the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 1,25,89,067, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The single-day rise in cases surpassed the earlier peak of 97,894 infections reported on September 17, last year, making it the highest since the pandemic began in India, while the death toll increased to 1,65,101 with 478 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Registering a steady increase for the 26th day in row, the active cases have increased to 7,41,830 comprising 5.89 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.80 per cent, the data stated.
The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,16,82,136, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.31 per cent, the data stated.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2-million mark on August 7, 30 lakh ( 3 million) on August 23, 40 lakh (4 million) on September 5 and 50 lakh ( 5 million) on September 16.It went past 60 lakh (6 million) on September 28, 70 lakh ( 7 million) on October 11, crossed 80 lakh ( 8 million) on October 29, 90 lakh ( 9 million) on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR, 24,90,19,657 samples have been tested up to April 4 with 8,93,749 samples being tested on Sunday.
The country’s daily infections have leapt about 12 fold since hitting a multi-month low in early February, when authorities eased most restrictions and people largely stopped wearing masks and following social distancing. More infectious variants of the virus may have also played a role in the second surge, some epidemiologists say.
