India’s Covid-19 warriors display exemplary dedication to service

Two doctors in Gujarat get back to work after performing their mothers’ last rites

Dr. Shilpa Patel lost her mother, 77, last Thursday at 3:30am to the raging Covid-19 pandemic, which has been reporting a fresh and deadly resurgence in India, the world’s second-most populous nation.

The tragedy had struck Dr. Patel at a hospital in Gujarat, which is one of the top five states in the country that is recording the second wave of the lethal contagious scourge.

However, the tragedy failed to dampen Dr. Patel’s spirits, who was back in the saddle at the Gujarat government-run SSG Hospital in Vadodara, within six hours after her mother passed away, Indiatoday.com reported.

In Gujarat’s capital, Gandhinagar, Dr Rahul Parmar cremated his mother, 67, last week and rushed back to the hospital where he works. His mother died of natural causes, though.

Dr. Patel and Dr. Parmar are bound by a similar tragedy and have a common committment to their vacation.

Their selfless act has become a model for frontline workers in India, which has reported over one million fresh infections of SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, in the past six days.