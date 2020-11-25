Coronavirus Pandemic
India's Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away after battling with Covid-19

IANS/New Delhi
Filed on November 25, 2020 | Last updated on November 25, 2020 at 07.18 am

More than month after testing positive for a Covid-19 infection, Patel was under treatment at a Delhi-based hospital

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passed away this morning at 3.30am at the age of 71 years after Covid-19 complication in Gurugram Hospital.

His son Faisal Patel tweeted, "With profound grief I regret to announce that sad and untimely demise of my father on 25/11 at 3.30am."

More than month after testing positive for a Covid-19 infection, Patel was under treatment at a Gurugram-based hospital. He was being monitored by a team of doctors.

Messages of condolences and tributes poured in soon after the announcement of Patel's death.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend".

Rahul Gandhi called Patel a "pillar of the Congress party". "He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family," Gandhi tweeted.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tweeted, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn that my dear friend Ahmed Patel passed away in the early hours of today...For two decades, he was one of the staunchest pillars of the Congress party and a trusted counsellor. He will be profoundly missed...I offer my tribute to his memory and convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Patel was an experienced colleague to whom she "constantly turned for advice and counsel".




