India's Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away after battling with Covid-19

Filed on November 25, 2020 | Last updated on November 25, 2020 at 07.18 am

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passed away this morning at 3.30am at the age of 71 years after Covid-19 complication in Gurugram Hospital.

His son Faisal Patel tweeted, "With profound grief I regret to announce that sad and untimely demise of my father on 25/11 at 3.30am."

More than month after testing positive for a Covid-19 infection, Patel was under treatment at a Gurugram-based hospital. He was being monitored by a team of doctors.

Messages of condolences and tributes poured in soon after the announcement of Patel's death.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend".

Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi’s condolence message on the demise of Shri Ahmed Patel. pic.twitter.com/JiOwjr3j1n — Congress (@INCIndia) November 25, 2020

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

Rahul Gandhi called Patel a "pillar of the Congress party". "He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family," Gandhi tweeted.

It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset.



We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family. pic.twitter.com/sZaOXOIMEX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2020

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tweeted, "Deeply shocked and saddened to learn that my dear friend Ahmed Patel passed away in the early hours of today...For two decades, he was one of the staunchest pillars of the Congress party and a trusted counsellor. He will be profoundly missed...I offer my tribute to his memory and convey my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Patel was an experienced colleague to whom she "constantly turned for advice and counsel".

My deepest condolences to Ahmedji’s whole family, especially Mumtaz and @mfaisalpatel.



Your father’s service and commitment to our party was immeasurable. We will all miss him immensely. May his courage pass on to you and give you strength to face this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/M5x66zC3Sm — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 25, 2020