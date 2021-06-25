Indian village reports zero Covid cases since outbreak
More than half the residents are above 45.
A tribal village in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu is one of the few places in India that has successfully ensured zero Covid infection among the 150 inhabitants living there. More than half the residents are above 45.
Senthil Kumar, who lives in Chinnampathi, the village bordering Kerala, told a newspaper that the key to the success was to ensure that people maintained physical distancing and covering their face in public. This was even before the government had initiated such measures.
“When we realised the virus was spreading fast in the state, the panchayat (local village body) decided to implement strict measures,” said Kumar, whose wife in the president of the panchayat. “We kept a track of people moving in and out of our village for work. With the help of an NGO Namma Navakarai, we set up volunteers and prepared a list of members in each house.”
The local officials provided two vehicles to transport people to the nearby health centre in case symptoms surfaced. Medical camps and regular tests for Covid were also conducted, while outsiders were not allowed to enter the village. And most villagers work near their homes and do not usually venture out.
Volunteers from the village conducted informal teaching for the children. The residents are, however, used to the tough life, as the place lacks basic amenities including electricity, water and transport services.
