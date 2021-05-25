Indian travellers can still fly to these tourist-friendly countries, despite Covid-19 challenge

Indian nationals are welcome in Egypt, Russia, Ukraine, South Africa, Turkey, Nepal.

Indian nationals can currently travel to a few countries despite some countries putting a ban after the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the most populous South Asian country.

Some of the countries that have kept the door open for Indian travellers include Russia, Ukraine, Egypt and South Africa and some Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

The UAE has put a ban on travellers from India till June 14, but only chartered flights are allowed and certain visa holders can enter the country.

Egypt

The Land of Pharaohs is welcoming tourists from India. But people will have to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival in Egypt. If they have tested positive, they will either be quarantined for 14 days or asked to go back.

Nepal

Indian tourists can also visit its neighbouring country Nepal. But they will have to submit a negative PCR test report issued at most 72 hours before departure.

Russia

Russia has also kept the doors open for Indian tourists. Earlier, people were travelling to Russia for “vaccine holidays”. But Moscow has denied that it will inoculate tourists with the vaccine.

10 places likely to face surge in Covid cases: Report

South Africa

South Africa has not put a ban on visitors from India. But flight options are very limited for the visitors.

Turkey

Turkey is also open to Indian tourists but the visitors will have to quarantine upon arrival for 14 days. Tourists will also have to take a PCR test on the 14th day and can leave the quarantine facility only if they test negative.

waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com