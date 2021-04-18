- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Indian rupee may fall to 20.6 vs dirham due to rising Covid cases
Pressure builds on the currency, despite a surge in India’s forex reserve.
An alarming rise in Covid-19 cases will keep the Indian rupee under pressure this week against the US dollar and the dirham, despite a surge in the country’s foreign exchange (forex) reserve.
The rupee ended last week at 74.5 versus greenback or 20.3 against dirham, registering gain for the first time in three weeks, driven by a surge in forex reserves and the broad-based weakness in the dollar.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s latest data for the week, ending on April 9, showed that forex reserves surged $4.34 billion to $581.21 billion.
Arun Leslie John, chief market analyst at Century Financial, said the rupee is still trading at a loss of nearly 2 per cent, owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases and RBI’s unchanged repo rates.
He said the US dollar slid, despite robust US economic data, primarily driven by the pull-back in longer-dated US Treasury yields, as Federal Reserve officials reiterated a dovish guidance.
“Investors now seem convinced that the Fed will keep interest rates near zero levels for a longer period,” he said.
John predicted a bumpy road for the Indian rupee due to surging Covid-19 cases, potential gross domestic product (GDP) and earnings downgrades acting as headwinds for the currency.
“For the week ahead, the US dollar and Indian rupee pair is expected to trade in the range of 74-75.5 (20.16-20.57 versus dirham),” he added.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid UAE: 30 eateries shut in three months for...
As many as 139 food outlets were fined for not adhering to Covid-19... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: India under siege, hospitals overwhelmed
India reported 261,500 new cases, taking the total caseload to nearly ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid live: Global cases top 140.6m; new travel...
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid: 14-day home quarantine mandatory for ...
Anyone who violates the order will face legal action. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli