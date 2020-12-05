Indian minister who got vaccine tests Covid-19 positive

The minister was administered a dose of Covaxin as part of the third phase of the trial.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.

The minister was administered a dose of Covaxin, being developed by the Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), at a hospital in Ambala on November 20 as part of the third phase of the trial.

Vij (67), who is also the state's home minister, urged all those who had come in contact with him recently to get tested.

I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 5, 2020

Vij is a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is a legislator from Ambala Cantt assembly constituency.