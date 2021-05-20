- EVENTS
Indian Covid-19 variant cases rise to 3,424 in UK
British Prime Minister says vaccines are proving effective against the variant.
British cases of the B.1.617.2 coronavirus variant first found in India have risen to 3,424, up by 2,111 compared to comparable figures last week, Public Health England said on Thursday.
Key UK trial of third Covid booster begins
It also represents a steep rise compared to figures given on Wednesday, when Health Minister Matt Hancock said there had been 2,967 cases of the variant.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that Covid-19 vaccines are proving effective against a variant that has spread like wildfire in India and denied the government was being lax on travel from hotspots.
Johnson has been under pressure for delaying restrictions on travel to and from India last month, at a time when he was still planning to head to a trade-focused summit in New Delhi.
