Indian aircraft lands in Dubai to transport oxygen containers: Report

PTI/Dubai
Filed on April 26, 2021
Photo (for illustrative purposes): IAF_MCC/Twitter

Hospitals in several Indian states are reeling under shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

A heavy-lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force was on Monday sent to Dubai to airlift seven empty cryogenic oxygen containers, officials said.

They said the C-17 aircraft has already landed in Dubai.

"After loading, the aircraft will get airborne for Panagarh in West Bengal and is likely to arrive there at 5:30 pm," said an official.

India is struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

The country recorded over three lakh coronavirus cases for the fifth day in a row today.




