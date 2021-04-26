- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Indian aircraft lands in Dubai to transport oxygen containers: Report
Hospitals in several Indian states are reeling under shortage of medical oxygen and beds.
A heavy-lift transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force was on Monday sent to Dubai to airlift seven empty cryogenic oxygen containers, officials said.
They said the C-17 aircraft has already landed in Dubai.
"After loading, the aircraft will get airborne for Panagarh in West Bengal and is likely to arrive there at 5:30 pm," said an official.
India is struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of rising Covid-19 cases.
The country recorded over three lakh coronavirus cases for the fifth day in a row today.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indian aircraft lands in Dubai to transport...
Hospitals in several Indian states are reeling under shortage of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Airlines open bookings for May ...
One-way business class tickets selling for over Dh7,000. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Karnataka to enter lockdown as...
It will last 14 days. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,759 cases, 1,580 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 160,390 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli