India: YouTube star Bhuvan Bam loses parents to Covid-19 within one month of each other
'Now I will have to learn from the beginning how to live and I don't feel like'
YouTube star Bhuvan Bam took to social media on Saturday evening to share the sad news that he has lost his parents to Covid-19 in the last one month.
Mourning the demise of his father Avnindra Bam, who passed away on May 11, and mother Padma Bam, who breathed her last on June 10, Bhuvan shared in an Instagram post: "Lost both my lifelines to covid. Aai aur Baba ke bina kuch bhi pehle jaisa nahi rahega. Ek mahine mein sab bikhar chuka hai. Ghar, sapne, sab kuch. Meri aai mere pass nahi hai, baba mere saath nahi hain. Ab shuru se jeena seekhna padega. Mann nahi kar raha. (Nothing will be the same without Aai and Baba. Everything has been shattered in the past one month. My home, my dreams everything. My aai is not with me, neither is baba. Now I will have to learn from the beginning how to live and I don't feel like.)"
"Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I'll have to live with these questions forever. Can't wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon," he added.
A statement issued on behalf of Bhuvan's family reads: "In loving memory of Bhuvan's beloved father Avnindra Bam (11.05.21) and mother Padma Bam (10.06.21), we are saddened to announce their passing within one month of each other, due to Covid-19. We mourn the loss of these two gentle yet brave souls whose beautiful lives deserve to be beautifully remembered."
"The past few months have been trying for the family, and we seek everyone's prayers, support, and sensitivity during this time of grief. To Bhuvan's fans and well-wishers, we request that you allow him time and space to grieve this immense loss. We carry Aai and Baba's blessings in our hearts forever." the statement further says.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: YouTube star Bhuvan Bam loses parents to...
'Now I will have to learn from the beginning how to live and I don't... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Talks on to cover Covid-19 PCR tests under...
An individual needs to pay anywhere between Dh65 to Dh150 for a PCR... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Single jab of Covishield gives...
Those who previously had the infection had a greater antibody... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'UAE passenger entry ban from Pakistan until at...
The only exemptions to this are if you are a diplomat or a UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE tightens rules for flights from 'restricted...
Tracking device mandatory for incoming passengers arriving in Sharjah,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'UAE passenger entry ban from Pakistan until at...
The only exemptions to this are if you are a diplomat or a UAE... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: How to get your e-Emirates ID in 3 steps
On Monday, the ICA took to Twitter to detail the three steps to get... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh3,000 fine for leaving dirty cars on Abu...
Abandoned vehicles will also be seized. READ MORE
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?