Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

India: Women marshals to enforce Covid norms in Bengaluru for first time

Web report/Bengaluru
Filed on May 29, 2021
The current lockdown in Bengaluru is expected to continue beyond June 7. File photo

Eleven women marshals hired to help municipality curb spread of virus


The Bengaluru Municipal Corporation claims to be the first in India to deploy women marshals to enforce Covid-19 norms in public places including roads and markets.

“We have hired 11 women marshals for the first time on an experimental basis,” Col Rajbir Singh, chief marshal officer of the civic body, told a news website.

“They have undergone similar training as male marshals, and will be deployed at select maternity homes, Covid care centres, triaging and stabilisation centres in the city.”

According to Singh, this is the first time that women marshals have been deployed for Covid-related duties in India. “In Delhi, there are women marshals deployed on buses and other public transport for the safety of women while travelling,” he added.

Bangalore has 230 male marshals to ensure that people follow Covid protocols including wearing masks and maintaining social distance norms.

Many women are also eager to join the service, said Singh. “We are starting to see how women marshals can help the city civic body to curb the spread of virus on a trial basis,” he added.

K.G. Bhavani, one of the marshals said she always wanted to be involved in this kind of a service. “I start my day at around 7 am and help women patients who come to the Covid care centre,” she said.

“I work till 3 pm. I feel proud to help people in these distressing times.”




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210511&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210519845&Ref=AR&profile=1913 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 