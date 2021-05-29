India: Women marshals to enforce Covid norms in Bengaluru for first time

Eleven women marshals hired to help municipality curb spread of virus

The Bengaluru Municipal Corporation claims to be the first in India to deploy women marshals to enforce Covid-19 norms in public places including roads and markets.

“We have hired 11 women marshals for the first time on an experimental basis,” Col Rajbir Singh, chief marshal officer of the civic body, told a news website.

“They have undergone similar training as male marshals, and will be deployed at select maternity homes, Covid care centres, triaging and stabilisation centres in the city.”

According to Singh, this is the first time that women marshals have been deployed for Covid-related duties in India. “In Delhi, there are women marshals deployed on buses and other public transport for the safety of women while travelling,” he added.

Bangalore has 230 male marshals to ensure that people follow Covid protocols including wearing masks and maintaining social distance norms.

Many women are also eager to join the service, said Singh. “We are starting to see how women marshals can help the city civic body to curb the spread of virus on a trial basis,” he added.

K.G. Bhavani, one of the marshals said she always wanted to be involved in this kind of a service. “I start my day at around 7 am and help women patients who come to the Covid care centre,” she said.

“I work till 3 pm. I feel proud to help people in these distressing times.”