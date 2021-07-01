India: Ventilation is the key to combat Covid, experts explain
Poorly ventilated and closed offices or other facilities and crowded places ensure the transmission of the coronavirus.
With the reopening of restaurants, malls, gyms, offices, railway and metro networks, bus services and other public facilities in cities across India, there is growing realisation on the importance of ventilation to prevent Covid-19 transmission.
Poorly ventilated and closed offices or other facilities and crowded places ensure the transmission of the coronavirus. “To minimise the risk of infection, we must pay attention to the flow of air in indoor spaces such as homes, classrooms, restaurants, offices and grocery stores,” say a group of experts led by Guruswamy Kumaraswamy, professor of chemical engineering, IIT-Bombay.
According to them, crowded places such as railway stations or markets pose a higher risk for the transmission. “As India opens up, physical distancing will not always be possible,” they point out in an article published in a newspaper on Thursday. “There will be times when we will need to come into contact with people in closed rooms, in cafeterias, offices, or in social settings. An often-neglected fact is that even talking can spread Covid-19; our research shows that short, unmasked conversations can carry a significant risk of infection.”
Stressing on the importance of ventilation, the authors note that ventilating a room dilutes and removes potentially infectious aerosols, decreasing the risk of infection. “Well-ventilated airy rooms with open doors and windows reduce the risk of infection,” they note.
But specific parts of the room such as corners have pockets of air that form recirculating zones. “Pathogens trapped in these zones are not easily vented out. Our simulations indicate that droplets in these regions can stay for 10 times longer than in well-ventilated parts of the room. A person sitting in a recirculating zone will be more exposed to infectious pathogen, thus increasing the risk of infection,” the authors point out.
Small, closed, air-conditioned rooms carry an enhanced risk. With the onset of the monsoon season, it may be feasible to reduce the use of air-conditioning, leaving doors and windows open, ensuring that these spaces sustain a through-flow of air and that zones of recirculation are avoided, they note.
“The role of ventilation in ensuring safety against the transmission of Covid-19 has not been emphasised sufficiently so far, but should be a crucial part of India’s future strategy,” the authors say.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sandbox project: Etihad flight with 25 passengers ...
249 passengers on flights from UAE, Qatar, Israel and Singapore are... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Delta variant dominant strain in coming months:...
96 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Indonesia to place restrictions on movement, work,...
The world’s fourth-most populous country has seen a rapid surge ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Ventilation is the key to combat Covid,...
Poorly ventilated and closed offices or other facilities and crowded... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sandbox project: Etihad flight with 25 passengers ...
249 passengers on flights from UAE, Qatar, Israel and Singapore are... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Summer Surprises: 10 weeks of sales...
Two of Dubai’s most famous and best-loved landmarks will... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Delta variant dominant strain in coming months:...
96 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant. READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: Gold bounces back; 24K trades at Dh215 per ...
Investors are now awaiting the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday... READ MORE
News
UAE: Eid Al Adha 2021 likely date announced
30 June 2021
Bollywood
Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passes away
30 June 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program
2 votes | 30 June 2021
Rest of Asia
Probe opened into Google, Amazon over fake reviews