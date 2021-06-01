- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
India: Union education minister hospitalised due to post-Covid complications
The minister had tested positive for Covid on April 21 and had resumed office after recovery.
India’s Union Education Minister has been hospitalised following post-Covid complications.
According to ANI, Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences on Monday.
The minister had tested positive for Covid on April 21 and had resumed office after recovery.
Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank admitted to AIIMS due to post COVID complications today: AIIMS officials— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/w1xMx8xhmt
Pokhriyal had said on Monday that the Centre would take a decision soon regarding whether the Grade 12 CBSE and ICSE Board exams for 2021 would be cancelled.
Though the Centre was expected to announce its final decision on the matter by Tuesday, it had asked for time until Thursday to do so.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sinopharm booster shots now available at health...
Those who have taken the 2nd dose of the Sinopharm jab at least 6... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Union education minister hospitalised due...
The minister had tested positive for Covid on April 21 and had... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: How to book a Covid vaccine appointment in ...
Step-by-step guide to getting an appointment via WhatsApp READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: 108-year-old man is latest...
Doctors said that he was strong mentally and was able to tackle the... READ MORE
-
News
Abu Dhabi's largest solar-powered car park is now ...
The project will save 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sinopharm booster shots now available at ministry ...
Those who have taken the 2nd dose of the Sinopharm jab at least 6... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: How to book your Covid vaccine via WhatsApp
Step-by-step guide to getting an appointment via WhatsApp READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Metro: Two new stations open today
The opening of the stations comes six months after the opening of... READ MORE