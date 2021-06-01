Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Union education minister hospitalised due to post-Covid complications

Web report/Delhi
Filed on June 1, 2021
Photos: PTI

The minister had tested positive for Covid on April 21 and had resumed office after recovery.


India’s Union Education Minister has been hospitalised following post-Covid complications.

According to ANI, Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank was admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences on Monday.

The minister had tested positive for Covid on April 21 and had resumed office after recovery.

Pokhriyal had said on Monday that the Centre would take a decision soon regarding whether the Grade 12 CBSE and ICSE Board exams for 2021 would be cancelled.

Though the Centre was expected to announce its final decision on the matter by Tuesday, it had asked for time until Thursday to do so.




