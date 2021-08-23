Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Visa-on-arrival service suspended for passengers with US, UK visas, says Etihad

Yousuf Saifuddin Kapadia/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 23, 2021

Etihad support staff confirms in tweet on Monday.


UAE authorities have temporarily suspended issuing visas on arrival for Indian nationals with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, UK or an EU Member State, support staff at national carrier Etihad Airways said on Monday.

Earlier in August, Etihad had said that Indian nationals with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, UK or an EU Member State could visit Abu Dhabi from Indian cities.

Responding to a customer's query, an Etihad Help staffer said: "The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. We're working to update our website, please keep an eye on the website for latest regulations."

Procedure

An approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) is not required for travelling to the Capital, Etihad Airways has said on its website.

“(Covid-19) vaccination is not a condition of entry but you will need to show your testing status to enter public places,” the airline said.

Travel rules for returning UAE residents

According to Etihad, other categories of people allowed to fly to Abu Dhabi as a final destination include:

•A fully vaccinated resident of the UAE – you must have proof of having received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine within the UAE no less than 14 days before travel.

•Medical personnel, education sector workers or students studying in the UAE.

•Travelling for medical reasons.

•A federal government agency worker.

•Diplomat.

•UAE national (ICA approval not required).

•Golden/Silver Visa holder (ICA approval not required).




