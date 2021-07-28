India-UAE flights suspended until further notice: Etihad
Latest update comes days after the UAE airline extended flight suspension till at least August 2.
UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways on Wednesday said that flights from India have been suspended until “further notice”.
Asked if flights would resume from August 3, Etihad Help told a netizen: “Following the recent update our flights from India have been suspended until further notice. As soon as we receive an official communication of changes to this regulation, our website will be updated. Do stay tuned for the latest travel information.”
The latest update comes days after Etihad had extended flight suspension till at least August 2.
Hi Sankeerth, following the recent update our flights from India have been suspended until further notice. As soon as we receive an official communication of changes to this regulation, our website will be updated. Do stay tuned for the latest travel information. Thanks. *Vio— Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) July 28, 2021
