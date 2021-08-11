India-UAE flights: Reach airport 6 hours before departure, says Air India Express

The test counters will start four hours before departure time and would close two hours prior to departure.

Budget Indian carrier Air India Express on Wednesday issued guidelines for passengers travelling to the UAE, in light of the latest rules announced in the emirates.

The airline has requested passengers to reach their departure airports six hours in advance.

"Passengers travelling to the UAE from India are requested to report at the airport at least six hours prior to departure," the airline said.

"As per the entry requirement of the UAE, a rapid PCR test will be conducted for every passenger at the respective Indian departure airport," the airline added.

The test counters will start four hours before departure time and would close two hours prior to departure, it said.

UAE travel rules: 10 things passengers should know

UAE flights: Passengers with approved Covid vaccines taken abroad can register with ICA

Dubai visa holders can land in Abu Dhabi