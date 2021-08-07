India-UAE flights: Land only in emirate of residency, Air India tells expats
Dubai residents can land only in Dubai while Abu Dhabi residents must return to the Capital
Stranded Indian passengers returning to the UAE must land only in the emirate of their residency, Air India said on Saturday.
This means Dubai residents can land only in Dubai. Similarly, Abu Dhabi residents must return only to the Capital.
In the new norms for Dubai resident visa holders, the travel update said: “Please note currently only passengers having Dubai resident visa and have GDRFA approval are permitted to arrive into Dubai Airport. Passengers having other emirates resident visas are not permitted to arrive into Dubai airport.”
The update for other emirate residency visa holders said: “Only passengers having Abu Dhabi resident visa and have ICA approval are permitted to arrive into Abu Dhabi Airport. Passengers having a Dubai resident visa are not permitted to arrive into Abu Dhabi Airport.”
The Abu Dhabi office of Air India and Air India Express confirmed the latest development.
