India-UAE flights: 10-day quarantine for those landing in Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah

They must also take PCR tests on the fourth and eighth days.

UAE residents flying to Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah from India must quarantine at home for 10 days, Khaleej Times has learnt.

In a circular issued to travel agents, Air India and Air India Express said passengers landing at these two airports in the UAE must wear a tracking device during the quarantine period.

UAE flights: Checklist all passengers must follow before flying

They must also take PCR tests on the fourth and eighth days.

A safety circular issued by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) also mandates the 10-day quarantine period for travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

UAE flights: Both doses of Covid vaccine should have been taken in the UAE

Passengers flying to Dubai and Sharjah must undergo a PCR test on arrival, but they don't need to quarantine for 10 days. Travellers who have arrived at these two airports told Khaleej Times that they were advised to quarantine till they got a negative test result from the test taken at the airport.

How to check visa validity before travelling

Starting today, August 5, residents who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE; and vaccinated and unvaccinated health workers, teachers, humanitarian cases and those employed in federal and local government agencies can fly to the UAE from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda.

Passengers land in Dubai on Emirates flights as restrictions are eased

Eligible travellers must get an approval from either the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (Dubai-issued visa holders); or the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (for visas issued in all other Emirates).

A negative result of a PCR test conducted within 48 hours from the date of departure is also mandatory. The test must have been conducted by an accredited laboratory and bear a QR code. Passengers also must undergo a rapid PCR test before boarding the flight.